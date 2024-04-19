63.41 pc turnout till 5 pm in Naxal-hit Bastar; CRPF man killed, officer hurt in 2 incidents

Raipur/Jagdalpur, Apr 19 (PTI) A voter turnout of more than 63 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which saw the death of a CRPF constable after a grenade accidentally went off and injury to an officer in an IED blast, officials said.

Polling in the Bastar seat started at 7 am and was held in different time slots amid tight security in the first phase of elections.

A voter turnout of 63.41 per cent turnout was registered till 5 pm, an election official said.

The voter turnout in the vast constituency stood at 66.04 per cent in 2019.

Polling in booths of Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta assembly constituencies and 72 centres in the Jagdalpur assembly segment under the Bastar Lok Sabha seat ended at 3 pm, he said.

In booths of the Bastar assembly constituency and 175 centres of the Jagdalpur assembly constituency, polling was held from 7 am to 5 pm, the official said.

The turnout figure may go up as final data from several booths was yet to be received, he said.

At least 60,000 state and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the constituency to ensure peaceful polling.

Residents of 56 villages cast their vote in polling booths set up in their own village for the first time in Lok Sabha elections, he informed.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan deployed on security duty was killed when a shell of an under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) accidentally exploded in Galgam village under Usoor police station limits in Bijapur district, a police official said.

The incident took place when security personnel were out on an area domination exercise near a polling booth, the official added.

"Constable Devendra Kumar, belonging to CRPF's 196th battalion, suffered serious injuries in the blast and was airlifted to Jagdalpur but he died during treatment," he said.

In another incident, an assistant commandant of the CRPF was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in the Bhairamgarh police station area of Bijapur district, police said.

The explosion occurred near Chihka polling booth under Bhairamgarh police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation in the area in view of polling.

During the exercise, Manu HC, an assistant commandant belonging to the CRPF's 62nd battalion, came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering a blast that caused injuries on his left leg and hand, he said.

Officials said long queues of voters were witnessed at several polling stations in Dantewada, Bijapur and Bastar districts. Elderly voters, some on wheelchairs, also arrived at polling booths to exercise their franchise.

A newly married couple, Devesh Thakur and Gangotri Thakur, was the cynosure of all eyes as they came to vote at Guriya booth in Naraynapur district in their wedding attire.

Among the initial voters were Congress candidate from the seat Kawasi Lakhma, who cast his vote at the Nagaras polling booth (Sukma), BJP's Mahesh Kashyap in Kalcha (Bastar), state BJP chief Kiran Deo in Shanti Nagar (Jagdalpur- Bastar) and state Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap in Farsaguda (Bastar).

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P and Commissioner of Bastar Division (Revenue) Shyam Dhawade cast their votes in Haatkachora polling booth in Bastar district.

Sundarraj said in this "ballot versus bullet" fight, ultimately the ballot would emerge successful, meaningful and powerful.

"Despite repeated boycott and threat calls issued by Maoists, there was a lot of enthusiasm and commitment among the people of Bastar, who turned out in huge numbers at polling stations," said the senior IPS officer.

Defying a poll boycott call by Naxalites in remote Chandameta in Bastar district, villagers were seen queuing up to cast their votes in the polling booth there.

The Balud polling booth in Dantewada district sported the theme of environment conservation, with officials giving away saplings to voters to create awareness about conservation.

Altogether 14,72,207 voters, comprising 7,71,679 women, 7,00,476 men and 52 transgenders, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the seat where 11 candidates were in the fray.

As many as 1,961 polling booths were set up in the constituency, 61 of which have been categorised as "vulnerable" and 196 as "critical", officials said.

The main fight was between firebrand Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma and BJP candidate Mahesh Kashyap, a fresh face, in Bastar, which the saffron party lost in 2019.

Bastar was the lone constituency in the state, which has 11 seats, that went to polls in the first phase. The remaining 10 seats will vote in the second phase (April 26) and the third phase (May 7). PTI TKP NR ARU NP BNM RSY