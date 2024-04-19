63.5 per cent turnout in six LS seats in MP; Chhindwara tops with nearly 74 per cent

Bhopal, Apr 19 (PTI) More than 63 per cent voter turnout was recorded in six Lok Sabha seats, including high-profile Chhindwara, in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of general elections, which was by and large peaceful, on Friday, an official said.

Chhindwara recorded the highest turnout of 73.85 per cent, followed by Balaghat with 71.08 per cent, Mandla at 68.96 per cent, Shahdol at 60.40 per cent, Jabalpur at 56.74 per cent, and Sidhi at 51.56, the official said.

"Approximately 63.5 per cent voter turnout was recorded as polling in the first phase," he said.

Voting in Baihar and Paraswada assembly constituencies in Naxal-affected Balaghat was held from 7 am to 4 pm due to security reasons, he said, adding that a centre in the Dublai area in the Baihar constituency saw 100 per cent voting as all 80 voters there cast their votes.

The early voters included former chief minister Kamal Nath, his son Nakul Nath, who is contesting from the Chhindwara LS seat, and their spouses.

Besides Chhindwara, the other key seat in the first phase was Mandla (ST), from where the sitting MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is contesting again.

Of the 29 parliamentary constituencies in the BJP-ruled state, polling was held in Shahdol, Mandla (both reserved for Scheduled Tribes), Jabalpur, Balaghat, Chhindwara and Sidhi in the first phase.

The six constituencies cover 13 districts and 47 assembly segments.

Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm in most places, the official said.

Due to security reasons, polling was held from 7 am to 4 pm in Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada assembly segments of the Naxal-affected Balaghat constituency, he said.

As many as 88 candidates, including 81 men and seven women, were in the fray across the six constituencies. Jabalpur had the highest number of 19 candidates, while Shahdol had the lowest ten candidates in the fray.

Of the 13,588 polling booths, women officials were in charge of 1,118 booths.

There were 1,13,09,636 (57,20,780 male, 55,88,669 female and 187 transgenders) registered voters in the six constituencies.

Arrangements for shelter, water and ORS (oral rehydration solution) were made at polling booths considering the hot weather. A helicopter and an air ambulance were stationed in the Naxal-hit Balaghat district and Jabalpur to meet any eventuality, the official said.

The state had recorded 77.82 per cent voting in the November 2023 assembly elections and 61.57 per cent voting in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The percentage rose to 71.16 in the 2019 general elections.

Polling for three more phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the state will take place on April 26, May 7 and May 13 for the remaining 23 seats.

In 2019, the ruling BJP won 28 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats and is eyeing the Chhindwara seat, bagged by the Congress. PTI MAS LAL VT NR MVG NP ARU