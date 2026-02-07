63.50 % voter turnout recorded in Latur ZP, Panchayat Samiti polls

Latur, Feb 7 (PTI) An overall voter turnout of 63.50 per cent was recorded for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, officials said.

The figure was tentative and subject to change after final compilation, they said.

Among the tehsils, Renapur recorded the highest voter turnout at 67.29 per cent, followed by Ahmedpur with 65.18 per cent, Chakur at 65 per cent, Ausa at 64.19 per cent, and Udgir with 64.18 per cent polling.

Latur tehsil registered a turnout of 63 per cent, while Jalkot recorded 62.76 per cent voting. Deoni saw 61.33 per cent, Nilanga reported 61.18 per cent, and Shirur Anantpal registered 60.96 per cent turnout.

Election officials said polling remained largely peaceful across the district, with voters turning up steadily throughout the day. PTI COR KRK