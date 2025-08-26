63rd Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava from Aug 27 to Sep 6

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) One of the city's most cherished cultural festivals, Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava (BGU), returns for its 63rd edition from August 27 to September 6.

Organised by Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, the festival blends devotion, music, food, and culture across APS College Grounds and National College Grounds at Basavanagudi.

The inauguration on August 27 will be marked by a grand Pushpa Alankara Seve and Ganapati Homam, followed by devotional concerts, according to a press release issued by the organisers.

The evening will feature M D Pallavi's Bhakti Sangeetha and a dance performance by Aayana Dance Company, setting the perfect spiritual and cultural tone for the 11-day celebration, the release added.

Over the following days, audiences can look forward to performances by Crazy Star Ravichandran, Vijay Prakash, Raghu Dixit, Vijay Yesudas, Praveen Godkhindi, and devotional renditions by Lakshmi & Indu Nagaraj, Soorya Gayathri, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, among others.

Evening Arathi every day will be led by Beat Gurus, an ensemble with 200 drummers, from 5 pm onwards.

Special highlights also include the women's mass 'Ganesha Pancharatna' recital on August 31 and the thematic dance productions.

Staying true to its eco-conscious tradition, BGU continues as a plastic-free festival, with recyclable mantapas and eco-friendly idols.

The festivities will conclude with the grand Ganapati Visarjane procession on September 6.