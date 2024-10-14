64-year-old man walks again after 3-kg tumour removed from leg at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A 64-year-old man, bedridden for around six months over a 3-kg cancerous tumour in his leg, and who had been advised amputation elsewhere, is now able to walk after a successful surgery at a private hospital.

The tumour was removed in a seven-hour surgery performed on a patient with stage-2 soft tissue cancer -- Liposarcoma -- at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC).

Himanshu Rohela and Rajan Arora, from the Orthopaedic Oncology and Plastic Surgery departments, who led the team that performed the surgery.

They said the patient initially came to the hospital after being advised to undergo amputation elsewhere. "With his history of two previous surgeries, we carefully reviewed his case and decided to proceed with tumour removal," Arora said.

"Within three days, we performed the surgery and successfully removed the tumour," he said.

Rohela, a Consultant in Orthopaedic Oncology at RGCIRC, said given the large size and challenging location of the tumour in the patient’s leg, the surgery required meticulous precision to preserve the neurovascular structure.

The tumour had encased the sciatic nerve and major blood vessels, making the procedure particularly complex.

However, the team successfully excised the tumour while sparing all vital body parts, fixing the patient's leg fully, they said. PTI NSM NSM SKY SKY