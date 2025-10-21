640 held for flouting laws in Kolkata, over 850 kgs of banned firecrackers seized on Kali Puja night

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) Altogether 640 people were arrested from various parts of Kolkata for illegal activities, such as bursting of banned fireworks, disorderly conduct and gambling, during the Kali Puja celebration a day ago, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The police also seized 852.45 kgs of fireworks and 68.4 litres of liquor during the puja on Monday night, he said.

Altogether, 451 people were arrested for disorderly conduct, 183 for bursting of illegal fireworks and six for gambling, he said.

Kolkata Traffic Police also prosecuted a total of 882 people for pillion-rider without helmet, bursting firecrackers, disorderly conduct, and rash driving, the officer said.

Ninety-nine people were prosecuted for drunk driving, and 156 for violation of rules, he added. PTI SCH BDC