64th Kerala State School Arts Festival to be held in Thrissur from Jan 14

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 20 (PTI) The 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival will be held at various venues here in this central Kerala district from January 14 to 18.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the festival’s main venue at Thekkinkadu Maidan, marking the beginning of preparatory works.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Revenue Minister K Rajan, and Kerala General Education Department Secretary K Vasuki were present at the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

In a statement on Friday, Sivankutty said the festival will feature competitions in 239 events spread over five days, including 96 in the high school category, 105 in the higher secondary category, and 19 each in the Sanskrit and Arabic categories.

Arrangements related to venues, accommodation, food, security, and transport will be reviewed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, the minister said.

He added that film star Mohanlal will attend the festival's valedictory function.

The schedule has been designed to balance participants' convenience with an engaging experience for audiences, Sivankutty said. PTI TBA TBA KH