64th Maharashtra Rajya Houshi Marathi Natya Spardha to begin in Latur on Mon

Latur, Nov 16 (PTI) The 64th Maharashtra Rajya Houshi Marathi Natya Spardha will begin in Latur on Monday, an official said.

The competition, featuring 12 plays, will be held at Late Dagdojirao Deshmukh Memorial Hall in Market Yard area, he said.

Over the next 12 days, one play will be staged at 7 pm, the official added.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Dr Kiran Kulkarni are guiding the event, said Cultural Affairs Director Bibhishan Chavare. PTI COR BNM