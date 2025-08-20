65 lakh women travel in first six days of Andhra’s Stree Shakti free bus scheme

Amaravati, Aug 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy on Wednesday said that 65 lakh women benefited from the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme in its first six days of implementation.

The scheme, a poll promise by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the 2024 elections, was launched on August 15.

Girls, women and transgender persons with Andhra Pradesh domicile status can travel anywhere in the state.

The Stree Shakti scheme will allow the beneficiaries to travel across the state in the five categories of Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express and Express services of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services.

“The scheme has benefited 65 lakh women who availed free bus services within six days,” Reddy said in a press release.

The minister described the initiative as a "thanksgiving scheme for women" and one of the top welfare programmes of the NDA coalition government.

He stressed that Stree Shakti is not a "financial burden but part of the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment." To enhance the service, the government plans to introduce smart cards for beneficiaries, install CCTV cameras in all buses, and equip conductors with body cameras, prioritising passenger safety.

As part of the APSRTC expansion plan, Reddy said 750 electric buses will be procured soon, with another 2,500 over the next four years.

All new APSRTC buses will be electric, while rural service routes will include air-conditioned buses.

The government is also exploring revenue generation through leasing RTC premises and has streamlined cargo service management.

“Around 75 per cent of RTC buses will be covered under the free travel scheme,” the minister added. PTI MS SSK