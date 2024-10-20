65 lost mobile phones found in Thane

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) Police have recovered 65 lost mobile phones valued at Rs 7.2 lakh in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

There had been several complaints of "missing" mobile phones in Kalwa area in 2023 and this year, the official said in a release.

A police team worked with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) application and also took technical assistance to trace the gadgets, which would be restored to the complainants in due course, he added. PTI COR GK