65-year-old doctor commits suicide

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) A 65-year-old man, doctor by profession, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday afternoon by jumping from the 42nd floor of a highrise in Nagpada area here, police said.

Dr Farooq Ansari died on the spot after jumping from the balcony of his flat at Orchid Enclave Tower, said an official.

He had been diagnosed with cancer six months ago and was depressed and stressed, as per the preliminary probe.

His wife and son were in the house when the incident took place. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK