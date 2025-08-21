65-year-old Ghaziabad man consumes poison at UP CM's 'Janata Darbar', hospitalised

Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) A 65-year-old man from Ghaziabad was hospitalised after he allegedly consumed poison at 'Janata Darbar' held at the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital on Thursday.

As per a press statement issued by Lucknow Police, the incident occurred at around 8:50 am when the individual, identified as Satveer Gurjar, arrived at 'Janata Darbar' and told attendees that he had allegedly consumed poison.

Officials and security personnel present at the venue rushed him to a civil hospital in an ambulance.

According to doctors, his condition is now stable. Police personnel are present at the hospital and are taking further necessary action, the statement read. PTI CDN MNK MNK