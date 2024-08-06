65-year-old man booked for molesting, raping girl in Mumbai

Mumbai. Aug 6 (PTI) A 65-year-old man allegedly molested and raped a minor girl who was in his care at his home in the western suburb of Khar here, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against the accused, who is undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital, an official from Khar police station said.

The accused's live-in partner adopted the 15-year-old victim three months ago, and she was in the couple's care, he said.

The accused allegedly molested and sexually assaulted the girl when she was alone in the flat, the official said.

The man has been booked for rape and molestation under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI ZA ARU