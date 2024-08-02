65-year-old man dies of swine flu in Beed district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) A 65-year-old man has died of swine flu in Maharashtra's Beed district, a health official said on Friday.

Samples taken from the man who died at a private hospital were found positive for H1N1 influenza A virus, he said.

Raosaheb Chate, a resident of Sakud village in Ambajogai tehsil, died while undergoing treatment on July 17, he said.

"Chate had travelled to Pandharpur and returned home on July 15. He was admitted to a hospital the next day. His samples were sent for testing, and they were found positive for H1N1 (swine flu)," district health officer Dr Ulhas Gandal said.

The administration has conducted a survey in the village and started taking precautionary measures, he said.

Medicines were given to the deceased man's family. They have not experienced any symptoms of the infection, the official said. PTI AW ARU