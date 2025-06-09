65-year-old man mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Jun 9 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday, an official said.

The victim, Jaydev Karankar, had ventured into the forest to collect mangoes on Sunday afternoon but did not return home, the official said.

He said the forest department was alerted, and the victim's remains were found in the morning.

A big cat attacked the man and tore his body apart, the official said.

According to forest authorities, at least 11 persons have been killed in tiger attacks since May 10 in Chandrapur district. PTI COR ARU