65-year-old woman found dead in apartment in Thane

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in an apartment in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning, an official said.

Neighbours alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a flat in a housing complex in the Kasarwadavali locality on Ghodbunder Road, assistant police inspector Manish Pote of the Kasarwadavli police station said.

The body was in a highly decomposed state, suggesting that the woman had been dead for two days, he said.

The emergency control room received an alert from the local police about the body around 10 am, following which local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The deceased, Savitribai Kanodia, lived alone in the flat, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered for now, and a probe is underway, police said. PTI COR ARU