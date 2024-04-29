65-year-old woman jumps to death from highrise in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a highrise in the eastern suburb of Mulund here on Monday afternoon, police said.

Sitabai Mane jumped from the 16th floor of a building in BMC colony near the Bhimwadi area and died on the spot, an official said.

Mane suffered from depression and was undergoing treatment, he said.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival, the official said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered in the case. PTI ZA ARU