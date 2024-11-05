65-year-old woman killed, grandson injured during robbery bid in Chhattisgarh

Jashpur, Nov 5 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was killed and her grandson injured after two masked men opened fire in an attempt to rob a customer service kiosk of a bank in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred around noon in Bataikela village in the Kansabel police station area, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh said.

He said the injured man, Sanju Gupta, ran a customer service kiosk of a bank.

Two masked men arrived at the facility on a motorcycle and attacked Gupta with the butt of a gun, he said.

Advertisment

The official said when Gupta's grandmother, Urmila, intervened and tried to grab the weapon from the accused, they opened fire and killed her on the spot.

Some locals rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshot, and the assailants fled the scene, leaving their motorcycle behind, he said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Advertisment

The injured man has been hospitalised, Singh said, adding that efforts are on to trace the accused. PTI COR TKP ARU