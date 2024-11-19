65-year-old woman killed on suspicion of witchcraft in Chhattisgarh; family of four held

Surajpur, Nov 19 (PTI) Four members of a family allegedly killed a 65-year-old woman, suspecting her of practising witchcraft in a village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested a couple and their two sons for the murder that occurred in Savarava village under the Odgi police station area on November 14, Surajpur additional superintendent of police Santosh Mahto.

The accused have been identified as Pran Sai (59), his wife Munni Bai (57), their sons Mukesh (18) and Mukum (23), he said.

The official said another son of Pran Sai committed suicide three to four years ago, and the family believed that the death was the result of black magic practised by the victim, Nanki Bai.

On November 14, Mukesh invited the elderly woman home and offered her alcohol, following which Munni Bai accused the victim of killing her son using witchcraft, he said.

The official said Mukesh allegedly attacked the woman with an axe, and his brother strangled her.

Mahto said the family then took the body to a forest nearby and hanged it from a tree to make it appear like a suicide.

Villagers spotted the body on November 16 and informed police. Following an investigation, the accused was arrested on Monday, he said. PTI COR TKP ARU