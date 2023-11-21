65-year-old woman, son found dead in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri (WB), Nov 21 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman and her son were found dead in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, police said.

The body of Parimal Barman, 45, was first found in a field in ward 12 of Maynaguri town in the morning. The body was spotted by locals, following which they informed the police.

After police recovered the body, they went to Parimal's house in Debinagar area where they found the body of his mother Sabita. The main door was unlocked and the house was vandalised, an officer said.

Sabita's body was found in sitting posture in one of the rooms, he said.

The incident triggered tensions in the area. Police said they registered a case, and started an investigation.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, they said. PTI CORR SOM