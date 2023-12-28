650 cyber fraudsters arrested in 2023, Rs 25 crore recovered: Gurugram Police

Gurugram, Dec 28 (PTI) Gurugram Police have arrested 650 fraudsters in cyber crime cases this year and recovered Rs 25 crores related to them, officials said on Thursday.

Gurugram Police received 33,776 complaints related to cyber crimes, of which 23,356 were disposed of this year and 10,420 complaints are still under investigation. City police registered 600 FIRs in 2023, they added.

Police reviewed data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) related to the arrested cyber fraudsters arrested and found that mobile phones, SIM cards and other devices recovered from them were used to carry out cyber frauds across India, said Siddhant Jain, DCP Cyber.

Jain said police across the country have registered 46,822 complaints and 2,268 cases in connection to such incidents and fraud worth about Rs 200 crore was exposed in investigations.

He said that 12 fake call centres were busted in Gurugram this year and 131 accused were arrested in connection to these cases. During raids on these call centres, Gurugram Police recovered over Rs 18 lakh in cash, some foreign currency, 40 mobile phones, 65 laptops and other equipment.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that the Gurugram cyber police made "commendable revelations" by examining the phones and other devices recovered from cyber criminals arrested during the year.