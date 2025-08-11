652 teams register for Industrial Ideathon 2025 organised by Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Over 650 teams of student innovators have registered for the Delhi Government's flagship Industrial Ideathon 2025, officials said on Monday.

Organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and co-hosted by the Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) as the official knowledge partner, the competition invites students to create technology-driven, practical solutions to industrial challenges in Delhi.

"This overwhelming participation is proof that Delhi's youth want to be part of shaping our industrial future. It is proof that they are ready to solve the real-world problems that our businesses face every day," said Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

From the 652 registrations, 124 shortlisted teams will now participate in the preliminary round on August 13 at NSUT, according to an official statement. Participants will compete for prizes and rewards worth Rs 40 lakh for four categories.

During the eight-hour challenge, they will work on four key problem statements. There are 175 entries for providing solutions for last-mile logistics inefficiencies and fragmented supply chains in Delhi's industrial hubs, it added.

As many as 188 entries have been received to find tech solutions for improving the Ease of Doing Business for startups and entrepreneurs.

There are 125 entries for providing suggestions for the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies for small and medium industrial units in Delhi and 164 entries for building Resilient MSMEs through access to finance, markets and technology.

Following the preliminary round, 40 finalist teams -- the top 10 from each category -- will advance to the Grand Finale on August 22, where they will present refined solutions before industry and government leaders, the statement said.

"With the Industrial Ideathon, we are creating a bridge between academia, industry, and government. Students get to work on live problems with measurable impact, while policymakers gain fresh, actionable ideas straight from the country’s brightest young minds. This is policy by participation in its truest form," Sirsa added.

He said the official portal received over one lakh impressions and more than 2,000 sign-ups during the registration phase. All participants will receive certificates, and winners will be felicitated by senior dignitaries during the closing ceremony. PTI SLB NSD NSD