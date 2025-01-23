66 per cent voting in Uttarakhand urban local body polls

Dehradun, Jan 23 (PTI) A turnout of 66 per cent was recorded in the urban local body polls in Uttarakhand on Thursday, State Election Commission officials said.

Polling began at 8 am and went on till 5 pm. Those already in queue by 5 pm were allowed to vote.

The final turnout in the urban local body polls stood at 66 per cent, the officials said.

Voting was largely peaceful but there were reports of protests at some booths where some people found their names missing from the voters' list.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat also found his name missing from the list of voters.

"I have brought it to the notice of the State Election Commission. They are looking into it," he said.

Complaints were also raised at some other booths over slow voting.

A total of 100 urban local bodies went to polls. They comprised 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats.

Polling was held by ballot to decide the fate of 5,405 candidates.

A total of 72 candidates were in the fray for 11 mayoral posts, 445 for posts of municipal council chairperson and 4,888 for posts of municipal councillor.

There are 30,29,000 voters in Uttarakhand and 1,515 polling centres and 3,394 polling booths were set up, State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar said.

He said 25,800 security personnel and 16,284 polling personnel were deployed to ensure free and fair polling.

The counting of votes will be taken up on January 25. PTI ALM DIV DIV