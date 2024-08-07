66 solar power plants to be set up in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) The Punjab government is mulling setting up 66 solar power plants, each with a capacity of 4 MW, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Sources Aman Arora said on Wednesday Along with Power Minister Harbhajan Singh, Arora chaired a meeting with senior officers from the departments of new and renewable energy sources, power and the Punjab Development Commission to deliberate on strategies for the ambitious clean energy project, according to an official release.

Arora further shared that upon completion, the project is expected to generate approximately 390 million units (MU) of electricity annually.

By implementing feeder-level solarisation, it is expected to result in annual savings of roughly Rs 136 crore, he said.

This endeavour will attract investments of around Rs 1,056 crore to the state, paving the way for the creation of job opportunities for both skilled and semi-skilled individuals in the realm of non-conventional energy, Arora added. PTI CHS RC