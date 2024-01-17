66-year-old Nigerian woman held with drugs worth Rs 6.4 lakh in Palghar district

Palghar, Jan 17 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have seized drugs worth nearly Rs 6.4 lakh from a 66-year-old Nigerian woman, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs, the Tulinj police raided the residence of the accused, identified as Kehinde Bolaji Bello, at Pragati Nagar in the Mira-Bhayander area on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Monday, he said.

The police seized 56.2 grams of MD and 7.5 grams of cocaine, collectively worth nearly Rs 6.4 lakh, from Bello, said senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Tulinj police station.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added. PTI COR NR