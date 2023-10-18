663 drug-related offences logged in Maharashtra's Thane district in 10 months this year, 771 people held

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) More than 660 offences related to narcotic drugs have been registered in Thane district of Maharashtra from January this year till October 13, and 771 people were arrested in this connection, officials said.

Advertisment

Drugs and other goods, including vehicles, collectively worth Rs 3.68 crore were seized from drug-peddlers during this period, they said.

These figures were provided by authorities during a meeting of the district-level Anti-Drug Coordination Committee held here recently. Thane's Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Punjabrao Ugale presided over the meeting, which was attended by senior officials of various departments.

"A total of 663 offences related to drugs were registered in Thane district between January 1 and October 13. As many as 771 people were arrested in these cases with the seizure of drugs and goods worth Rs 3,68,86,698 from drug peddlers," senior inspector Sanjay Shinde of the Thane police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) told the meeting.

Advertisment

A total of 39 cases related to ganja were registered and 53 persons arrested during this period. As many as 739 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1,16,46,518 were seized, he said.

Mephedrone worth Rs 64,92,870 and weighing 1.585 kilograms was recovered. Forty-eight persons were arrested in this connection and 29 cases registered, he added.

Six cases linked to the recovery of charas were filed. While 12 persons linked to this were arrested, more than eight kilograms of contraband worth Rs 72,74,000 was seized from them, he said.

During this period, cocaine worth Rs 58,80,000 was seized and three persons were arrested, he said, adding that 22 grams of LSD worth Rs 1.20 lakh and 13 grams of heroin worth Rs 65,000 were seized.

Speaking during the meeting, Ugale directed the officials to intensify inspection of closed chemical units, and also asked them to ensure that medical stores do not sell cough syrups and other such medicines without the prescription of doctors. PTI COR NP