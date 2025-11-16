66.50 per cent candidates qualify in Special OTET 2025 exam

Bhubaneswar, Nov 16 (PTI) Around 66.50 per cent candidates have qualified in the Special OTET 2025 examination, the result of which was declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.
The Special OTET examination was held on September 27, a notification issued on Saturday said, adding that of the total of 72,413 candidates who had appeared in the test, 48,153 have qualified in the examination.
In Paper I, 12,988 candidates cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 47.17 per cent while in the Paper II, 35,165 successful candidates cleared the test, with a higher pass rate of 78.35 per cent.
Sources said that though 75,403 candidates had registered for the examination, 72,413 appeared for the test.
The Special OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) was conducted after the earlier test was cancelled due to some errors in the question paper. PTI AAM AAM RG