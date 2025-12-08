67 acres of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal, Dec 8 (PTI) Security forces destroyed 67 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a police statement said on Monday.

The drive was carried out on Friday and Saturday by a joint team of security forces, NCB and the Forest department.

"Sixty-seven acres of illicit poppy cultivation were destroyed in the hill ranges of Makui Ashang, Laloi, Wakotphai, Chaljang and surrounding areas in Kangpokpi district," the police statement said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister N Biren Singh has lauded the decision taken by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the state government in destroying poppy cultivation in various hill ranges of the state.

He said the initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.

In a post on X, Singh said, "I appreciate the swift and decisive action taken by the Government and Hon’ble Governor Shri Ajay Bhalla in destroying poppy cultivation in various hill ranges." "This initiative aligns with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat, and it is encouraging to see Manipur actively contributing to this national mission. I urge the authorities to continue these operations across all vulnerable regions of the state so that no area remains a safe haven for narcotics activities," Singh added. PTI COR RG