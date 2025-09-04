6,793 illegal structures on 780 acres of deemed forest land in Faridabad: Report

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Around 6,800 unauthorised structures, including farmhouses, schools and government buildings, have come up over 780 acres of deemed forest land in Faridabad in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has told the apex court.

In its interim report dated August 29, the committee said the land in question is notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900 and spread across the villages of Ankhir, Anangpur, Lakkarpur and Mewla Maharajpur.

The land possesses "all the attributes of forest land" under the 1980 law and, therefore, cannot be used for non-forest purposes without prior approval of the central government since October 25, 1980, it said.

The CEC said that "farmhouses, marriage gardens, banquet halls and other such constructions" have been raised illegally and that "241 structures located at 88 locations covering an area of 261.06 acres have been demolished" by the district authorities in compliance with the apex court's directions of July 21, 2022.

The committee recorded that large-scale violations persist despite the action taken.

"In Faridabad, Haryana, constructions have been raised over an area of 780.26 acres on lands notified under Sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900. These constructions are in violation of the provisions of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980," the report said.

Anangpur alone has 5,948 structures on 286 acres, Ankhir 339 structures on nearly 250 acres, Lakkarpur 313 on about 197 acres and Mewla Maharajpur 193 structures over 46 acres.

The CEC said that the demolition of larger commercial structures has led to a "considerable reduction in human activity" in these areas and contributed to a "visible improvement in vegetation".

It added that the Forest Department reported that the "presence of spotted deer has been recorded in this landscape for the first time".

But the demolition drive has also triggered anger among residents, particularly in village abadi areas.

"Significant resentment was observed among villagers, particularly in the abadi areas of village Anangpur, who expressed concerns regarding the protection of their houses," the CEC said.

It added that the "presence of such extensive village habitation poses a significant challenge in enforcing demolition activities while ensuring minimal disruption to bona fide residential areas".

According to official data, 5,938 household units, mostly in Anangpur, fall within PLPA-notified land. The CEC observed that villagers fear losing their homes and have been resisting demolition drives.

Authorities have been advised to explore alternatives, such as "demarcation of a contiguous periphery around existing settlements", to safeguard genuine dwellings while acting against illegal encroachments.

The CEC also flagged violations by government departments themselves, saying that "certain structures belonging to government agencies, such as Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, Haryana Tourism, Police Department and the Municipal Corporation, have been constructed on lands notified under Sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, in violation of the provisions of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980".

It recommended that such cases may be considered for post-facto approval by the Centre under the guidelines issued on December 29, 2023, but warned that "no government department carries out any fresh construction in forest areas in the future… as this may entail prosecution of the concerned officers".

The committee highlighted that 92 proposals from user agencies for post-facto approval are still pending with the Union Environment Ministry. One project has received Stage I clearance.

To avoid delays, it decided to convene monthly joint meetings with the ministry, the state government and applicants to fast-track decisions.

The CEC also objected to agencies offering compensatory afforestation land outside the Aravalli region.

"In view of the ecological sensitivity of the Aravalli landscape and the repeated directions of this Hon'ble Court for its conservation, it has been decided that the state government shall accept only lands situated within the Aravalli landscape," it said.

The panel said that steps must also be taken to prevent re-encroachment, including immediate removal of electric lines installed to serve the demolished structures and borewells dug on such lands.