67th edition of 'Shri Ram' dance drama to be held from October 15

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) With elaborate sets, original soundtracks, choreography and costumes, the 67th edition of the iconic 'Shri Ram' dance drama based on Sampoorna Ramayana will be held here from October 15.

Organised by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) at the Kendra Lawns, 'Shri Ram' depicts lord Ram's life from his birth to his 'Rajya Abhishek' through dance styles ranging from Bharatanatyam and Kalariyapattu to Mayurbhanj Chau and folk dances of North India with rhythmic music based on Hindustani classical ragas.

The two and half hours presentation will be inaugurated by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday.

Established and conceptualised by Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice chairperson of SBKK, the intent of 'Shri Ram' is "to ease the percolation of a heritage that is unique to India and extensively rich in moral values that are pertinent even today".

"My dedication to Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra remains steadfast even today. I still thrill at the sight of our dancers in their vibrant costumes, bringing my choreography to life. It is a joy to witness the joy that our performances bring to our audiences," Singh said in a statement.

The dance drama will continue till November 5. PTI MAH BK BK