68-year-old man found dead in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police suspect suicide

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The body of a 68-year-old man with injuries on his wrist was recovered from his house in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, initial investigations indicate that the deceased, Kuldeep Tondon, committed suicide.

A PCR call regarding a suicide at a house in B Block of Malviya Nagar was received on Friday, a police officer said.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the house locked from the inside, the officer said, adding that the door had to be opened with the help of a keymaker.

"On entering the house, Kuldeep Tondon was found lying on the floor. Some inflicted injuries were found on his wrist," the police offer said.

Tandon lived in the house with his wife, who had gone to a relative's house last week following a minor quarrel between the couple. Since then, the deceased had been living alone in the house, the officer said.

The body of the deceased has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary for postmortem, he said.

Further legal actions will be taken following the postmortem report, he added.