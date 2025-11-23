68-year-old woman assaulted, killed in Beed; grandson held

Beed, Nov 23 (PTI) A 68-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her grandson in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested the accused, Ramdas Pandurang Gavali (28), after the victim succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Friday, an official said.

On November 15, the accused allegedly assaulted his grandmother, Panchpula Ramkisan Gavali, with a stick, leaving her with severe injuries, he said.

She was rushed to the Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai for treatment, where she died, the official said.

The preliminary probe suggests that the accused suffered from a mental ailment, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR ARU