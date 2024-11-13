680 notices served against YSRCP social media activists, says Jagan

Amaravati, Nov 13 (PTI) The YSRCP on Wednesday alleged that the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has served 680 notices to the opposition party's social media activists, registered 147 cases and arrested 49 of them.

YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that only a few harassment cases came to the fore while a lot more party activists were being oppressed.

Reddy asserted that the government could at most issue a "CrPC 41A notice for a social media post it dislikes", but it could not allegedly "pick people up and beat them." "Booking a 41A notice (CrPC) is the maximum it can do. That’s where it ends. You cannot take people and beat them up—that’s not acceptable," Reddy said, speaking at a press conference at his Tadepalli residence. PTI STH KH