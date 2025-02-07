68th All India Police Duty Meet to be held in Ranchi from Feb 10-15

Ranchi, Feb 7 (PTI) Arrangements are in place for the 68th All India Police Duty Meet to be held in Ranchi from February 10-15, where teams from 20 states and Union Territories, besides paramilitary forces, will participate, officials said.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar is scheduled to inaugurate the meet, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be the chief guest during the closing ceremony on February 15, they said.

The All India Police Duty Meet is organised every year under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Authority, and this year the responsibility has been given to the Jharkhand Police, an official said.

“It will be held in three parts – Rifle Revolver Shooting Competition, Band Competition and Scientific Aid to Investigation..." he said.

The competition will also feature 13 subjects including forensic science written examination, medico-legal oral examination, police photography exam, crime investigation law rules and court judgement, and fingerprint science practical and oral examination.

A total of 1,228 participants from police and paramilitary organisations will participate in the event, the officials added. PTI NAM RBT