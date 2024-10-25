69 panchayats in Himachal's Una declared TB free

Una (HP), Oct 25 (PTI) The Una district administration on Friday declared 69 gram panchayats free from tuberculosis under the NTEP Programme 2023.

Felicitating the panchayats, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal urged the Panchayat representatives to continue their active cooperation in eradicating tuberculosis, a statement said.

Chief medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sanjeev Verma said that under the National Tuberculosis Eradication (NTEP) Programme 2023, the Panchayats have received the bronze medal under Tuberculosis Free Panchayat.

If any of these panchayats remain TB-free in 2024, they will be awarded a silver statue. If it continues in 2025, they will be rewarded with a gold statue.

On Thursday, 29 out of the 151 gram panchayats in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district were declared tuberculosis (TB) free. PTI COR BPL HIG