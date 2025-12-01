69-year-old restaurant owner dies by suicide in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 1 (PTI) A 69-year-old restaurant owner allegedly died by suicide at his residence here this morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Narayan P Badri, a native of Kerala, who lived with his family in the Jagatpuram area under the Kanke police station limits.

Prakash Rajak, Officer-in-Charge of Kanke Police Station, said, "The victim hanged himself inside a room in his house from the ceiling fan using a wire. Preliminary investigation suggests he was in depression due to the burden of a large loan." The exact loan amount is yet to be determined. The victim had been running a South Indian restaurant in the area for many years, the police officer added.

The body has been sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.

An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered at the police station. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.