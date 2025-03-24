69,346 youths provided skills training under various schemes in Rajasthan, says minister

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation has provided skills training to 69,346 youths under various schemes from April 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, the Assembly was informed.

Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "A total of 69,346 youths have been provided skills training under various schemes by the corporation from April 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025." He said the state government is running various skill development schemes, some of them in collaboration with departments and some with the Central government.

The minister said that during this period, the corporation paid more than Rs 1.05 crore to skills training agencies in Jhalawar district. PTI AG RUK RUK