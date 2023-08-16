69,523 grievances redressed by states in July, Sikkim tops north eastern region in complaint disposal

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) As many as 69,523 public grievances have been redressed by different states in July, with Sikkim being the topper in disposing maximum number of complaints in the north east, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

Sikkim is followed by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

The ranking has been released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in its 12th monthly report of Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) for states for July, 2023.

The CPGRAMS allows raising of public grievances online.

The DARPG ranks states/Union Territories across four categories, i.e. north eastern states, Union Territories, with two other categories for states being bifurcated based on the number of receipt of grievances.

In the Union Territories category, Lakshawdeep has got the first rank followed by Andaman and Nicobar and Ladakh, according to the Personnel Ministry statement.

Uttar Pradesh has topped among the states which received less than 20,000 grievances, followed by Jharkhand and Rajasthan. Whereas, Telangana has topped in the category of states receiving more than 20,000 public grievances. It is followed by Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

A total of 69,523 grievances were redressed by states and Union Territories in July, 2023, the statement said.

The pendency of grievances of states/Union Territories received on CPGRAMS portal has reduced to 1,79,077 across state/Union Territory governments, it said.

This ranking is part of the endeavour of Government of India to assist the states/Union Territories to review and streamline their grievance redressal system and have a comparative assessment with other states/Union Territories, it said.

The DARPG has integrated the artificial intelligence-based language tool, Bhashini, with the CPGRAMS portal, it said.

This integration would facilitate the Grievance Redressal Officers (GROs) to translate the regional language grievance texts into English and the complainants will have the option to view the final reply in both English and the translated native language, ensuring better understanding and communication between the citizen and the concerned authorities, the statement said.

The report also mentions that in July, 2023, the BSNL call centre collected feedback from 1,00,186 citizens, which is the highest number of feedbacks collected since its inception in July, 2022. Out of these, approximately 35 per cent citizens gave outstanding/very good rating with the resolution provided to their respective grievances, it added. PTI AKV CK