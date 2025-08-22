696 districts declared manual scavenging-free: Social Justice minister

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar on Friday said 696 districts have been declared manual scavenging-free in the latest surveys.

In a meeting of the Central Monitoring Committee, which oversees the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, the Centre directed states to quickly adapt to a mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks and ensure no one dies cleaning them.

"Ensure no sanitation worker comes in direct contact with human faecal matter," the minister also said.

According to officials, the government has, since the fiscal year 2024-25, profiled 86,806 sewer and septic tank workers for PPE kits and health cover.

They said the Centre has established 639 Emergency Response Sanitation Units, and brought wastepickers under the National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem scheme.