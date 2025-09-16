699 cases of cow slaughter, 1200 of cattle smuggling registered between Jan 2024 and Aug 2025: UP Police

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday said that it has registered a total of 699 cases of alleged cow slaughter and 1,200 cases of alleged cattle smuggling between January 1, 2024, and August 31 this year.

According to an official statement, 2,279 people were arrested in 669 cases of cow slaughter, while 539 surrendered in court.

In 1200 cases of cattle smuggling, 2,709 accused were arrested, and 568 surrendered in court, it said.

The police said it took stringent action against repeat offenders and serious criminals involved in these crimes.

In the cow slaughter cases, 539 accused were booked under the Goonda Act, six under the National Security Act (NSA), and the history sheets of 467 persons were opened by the police.

Properties owned by the accused worth Rs 9.19 crore were seized from 781 accused under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act, the statement said.

In cattle smuggling cases, 476 accused were booked under the Gangster Act, nine under the NSA, and the history sheets of 288 people were opened.

In these cases, properties worth Rs 9.97 crore were seized from 1,328 accused under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act.

The UP Police said these measures were part of their ongoing effort to curb illegal cattle trade and cow slaughter across the state.