6th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale to begin in Dec 2025: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the 6th edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the country’s largest contemporary art exhibition, will be held from December 12, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

The CM also revealed that noted Indian contemporary artist Nikhil Chopra will curate the nearly four-month-long event, which was last held in 2022-2023.

Highlighting Chopra’s accomplishments, Vijayan described him as a distinguished artist whose body of work spans drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures, and installations.

“The 2025 Biennale is poised to be one of the most memorable editions of this event. Let us join together to celebrate this spectacular occasion that fosters the spirit of art, community, and dialogue,” he said at a function in Kochi.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, addressing the event virtually from Delhi, lauded the Biennale’s transformative impact on Kerala and India’s art scene since its inception in December 2012.

“The Kochi-Muziris Biennale has made extraordinary contributions to India’s art landscape and positioned Kerala as a key player on the global contemporary art map,” Tharoor said.

He emphasised its role in boosting tourism, attracting thousands of global visitors, and showcasing the state’s rich heritage and thriving art culture.

Tharoor also praised the Biennale for providing a "prestigious platform" for Indian artists to present their work alongside international talents, enhancing their global visibility and fostering innovation through diverse mediums like installations, new media, and performance art.

“The event has facilitated cultural exchange and dialogue, bringing together artists, curators, and audiences from varied backgrounds to engage with contemporary issues through art,” he observed.

Further, Tharoor urged the state government to continue its support for the Biennale, which has revitalised Kerala's cultural landscape and garnered international acclaim.