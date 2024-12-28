7 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 28 (PTI) Seven acres of illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed by a combined team of security forces and forest department officials in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

"A joint team of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Forest department and executive magistrate conducted poppy destruction on Friday in T Lhanghoimol area of Churachandpur district and destroyed 7 acres of poppy cultivation", the police said.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to identify and book the cultivators, the police added. PTI COR RG