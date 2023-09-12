7 additional judges elevated as permanent judges in two high courts

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Seven additional judges from two high courts were on Tuesday elevated as permanent judges.

While five additional judges were elevated from the Madras High Court, two were made permanent judges from the Karnataka High Court.

One additional judge from the Karnataka High Court will continue on the same position for another one year with effect from November 8 this year.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is popularly called 'permanent judges'.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X. PTI NAB NAB ANB ANB