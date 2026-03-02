7 additional judges of Kerala HC made permanent

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Seven additional judges of the Karala High Court were on Monday elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being made judges, or what is popularly called permanent judges.

Those made permanent judges are: Justices Mullappally Abdul Aziz Abdul Hakhim, Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, Harisankar Vijayan Menon, Manu Sreedharan Nair, Easwaran Subramani, Manoj Pulamby Madhavan, and Marakkaparambil Bhargavan Snehalatha.