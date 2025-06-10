7 arrested for distributing liquor at public place in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) To increase followers on social media, some youths distributed liquor to people at a public place in the city on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi last week, police said on Tuesday.

Seven people were arrested after a video of the incident went viral, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Digant Anand said that a video went viral on social media in which some youths are seen distributing liquor on a road in Jaipur on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi last week.

Police took action considering it as hurting religious sentiments and after investigation, arrested seven youths involved in it, the DCP said.

He said that the arrested youths include social media influencer Lappu Sachin alias Sachin Singh, Pradeep Kadwasra, Vikas Verma, Abhishek Nirmal, Sunil Kumar, Aditya Maharia and Ankit Meghwal.

The accused told the police that they made the video to increase followers on various social media platforms, the official said.

On Nirjala Ekadashi, Hindus distribute 'sharbat', ice cream, etc to people at public place as a service.