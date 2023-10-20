7 arrested for running online cheating racket

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested seven persons who allegedly cheated more than 2,100 people across the country of more than Rs 4 crore on the pretext of selling goods online, officials said on Friday.

The accused had been operating the racket for the last two years "These seven people are directly linked with more than 2,100 complaints and 67 FIRs across the country registered against them till now," said Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara district).

On October 7, Vijay Pahwa filed a complaint that he was cheated by a person he had contacted after getting his number from a website to buy an electric scooter online.

"Pahwa paid a sum of Rs 1.15 lakh to them. Later the accused stopped responding to him and the complainant understood that he was duped. Following a written complaint, the cyber police of Shahdara lodged an FIR and started the investigation," said the DCP.

Cyber teams collected various details and a raid was conducted at Jain Nagar, Karala. Four persons identified as Mohammad Raja (26), Vikas (28), Mohammad Suhail Ansari (26), and Ankit Yadav (26) were arrested, the police said in a statement.

The four used to create fake websites of popular companies which were "sold" to fraudsters at high rates to cheat people, the police alleged.

"Interrogation of these accused led us to more raids and further three men were arrested - Bihari Paswan (22) Ajeet Kumar Paswan (23), and Kanhaiya Kumar Mahto (19) - from Bihar. We came to know that Ajeet and Bihari were 'calling agents' while Kanhaiya used to settle cheated amounts by withdrawing it through ATMs," DCP Rohit Meena said.

The 'agents' who used to call complainants and trap them into buying products online, the police said.

The police said that the accused had cheated more than 2,100 people of more than Rs 4 crore.

"Some of the accused are still at large and will be arrested soon," the DCP said, adding further investigation is on.

The police recovered 11 mobile phones, more than 100 SIM cards issued on fake identifications, three laptops, four chequebooks and five ATM cards. PTI BM RT