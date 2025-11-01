7 arrested in burglary at jeweller's house in Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Nov 1 (PTI) Seven people were arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

The burglary had happened at the house of one Kuldeep Soni, a jeweller, in Keradari on October 2, when the family had gone to a fair on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, they said.

"When Soni and his family returned home, he found jewellery and valuables, including cash worth Rs 1.5 crore, were missing. This was the biggest burglary in the town in recent times," Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said.

Acting on a tip-off that some of the burglars had gone to a jewellery store to sell the ornaments, a raid was conducted and seven people were arrested, he said.

"During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Gold jewellery weighing 264.5 gram and silver jewellery weighing 444 gram were recovered," he added.

Two more persons involved in the burglary are still at large and will be arrested soon, police said. PTI CORR ANB SOM