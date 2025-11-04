7 arrested in Kolkata for cheating US citizens

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) Seven people were arrested for allegedly duping US citizens through an illegal call centre in Kolkata's Tiljala area on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided an apartment on Chandra Nath Roy Road in the early hours and found those arrested making Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls to US citizens, they said.

"The callers were claiming to be representatives of Norton Antivirus, and cheating people," an officer said.

Among the items seized from them were three laptops, nine mobile phones and a router, he said.

Several documents, containing email addresses and contact numbers of foreign nationals, were also recovered, he added.

Those arrested were identified as Zeeshan Hossain, Afzal Alam, Sk Shoaib, Noor Md, Sarfaraz Akbar, Md Afnam Kasim and Md Faiyaz, police said. PTI SCH SOM