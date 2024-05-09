7 arrested, meth worth Rs 1 crore seized in Andamans

Port Blair, May 9 (PTI) Seven people were arrested after methamphetamine worth about Rs 1 crore was seized in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, police said.

The operation by the Police Station Crime and Economic Offence (PSCEO) to bust the inter-island drugs racket began on April 26, they said.

All the arrests were made from Port Blair and Hut Bay island, which is nearly 120 km away from here.

"With the arrests, we almost broke the inter-island criminal nexus dealing in methamphetamine. Our investigation is going on and no one involved in this drugs racket will be spared," SP (CID) Rajeev Ranjan told PTI.

The first arrest was made on April 26 during raids in the Malai Bijan area in Haddo in Port Blair, he said, adding that the person arrested was identified as T Naveen Kumar.

"Further arrests were made on the basis of information received during Kumar's interrogation. Of the seven, four persons were arrested from Hut Bay," Ranjan said.

On April 9, over 1 kg of crystalline methamphetamine, worth about Rs 2 crore, was seized from a jungle in Hut Bay, police said.

In the last one year, more than 254 kg of methamphetamine worth about Rs 150 crore was seized in Andaman and Nicobar, and 78 persons were arrested, they said. PTI SN SN SOM