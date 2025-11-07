7 arrested over illegal coal mining in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Nov 7 (PTI) Seven people were arrested and eight tractors seized in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district for allegedly transporting illegally mined coal, police said on Friday.

On a tip-off regarding illegal coal mining, the Barkagaon police arrested the seven, and seized 27 tonnes of coal in the Mothra Ghati area on Thursday, they said.

“Each tractor was carrying around three tonnes of coal, travelling from Badam towards Mothra Ghati,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar said.

The arrested drivers were brought to Hazaribag and sent to jail on Friday, he said.

An FIR has been lodged at Barkagaon police station in connection with the case. PTI CORR RPS RBT